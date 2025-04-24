All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanian foreign minister: Recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea undermines international law

Ulyana Krychkovska, Stepan HaftkoThursday, 24 April 2025, 12:54
Lithuanian foreign minister: Recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea undermines international law
Kęstutis Budrys. Photo: LRT

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has said that recognising Russia's encroachment on Crimea undermines the international legal order and encourages the aggressor to maintain control of the occupied territories.

Source: European Pravda; LRT, Lithuanian public broadcaster

Quote from Kęstutis Budrys: "There can be no discussion about it [Russia's encroachment on Crimea], it is a dangerous place, because it sends a message that if you occupy a territory and keep it for some years, you can claim its legal ownership."

Advertisement:

Details: Commenting on possible talks between the US and Russia to end the war in Ukraine, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys stressed that the situation remains uncertain.

"There are various ways of looking at it, but until there is a final agreement, I would still classify it as speculation," Kęstutis Budrys said.

The Lithuanian foreign minister also responded to reports that US President Donald Trump is allegedly considering recognising Russia's rights to Crimea, which was annexed in 2014. 

Advertisement:

Kęstutis described such intentions as "considerations outside the framework of international law" and expressed concern about the potential consequences.

"By questioning the principles of international law, by questioning the issue of Crimea’s status, we are opening a hell from which devils will crawl out that no one will contain," Kęstutis Budrys said.

The minister believes such actions could seriously weaken the US authority in the world.

"This will mean that the US’ influence and ability to set certain rules, which derive from its enormous hyper-power, will be dramatically diminished," Budrys concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier reports indicated that President Trump’s administration handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris last week, presented as a "final" offer for peace – the key points of that proposal are outlined in this news.
  • Among other things, the US is reportedly ready to recognise Russian control over Ukrainian Crimea and to ease sanctions against Moscow as part of a potential peace agreement.
  • Zelenskyy recently reiterated that Ukraine does not recognise Russia’s occupation of Crimea, which is internationally acknowledged as Ukrainian territory.
  • Trump criticised Zelenskyyʼs statement, saying that "Crimea was lost years ago" and that Zelenskyy's words "hurt peace talks".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LithuaniaRusso-Ukrainian warCrimeaRussia
Advertisement:
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign ministe
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Forensics still verifying identity and establishing cause of death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna after recieving her body
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
All News
Lithuania
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
Ukraine receives 55 vehicles and 4 generators from Lithuanian gas transmission firm
Civilised world must stop barbaric Russia by force, says Lithuanian president
RECENT NEWS
12:34
Car explodes near Moscow: Russian Defence Ministry general killed, Russian media report – photos, videos
12:24
NATO Secretary General's 2024 report makes no mention of Ukraine's future membership
12:11
Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: "Ukraine gets nothing"
11:55
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
11:40
The Telegraph reveals new draft document on peace talks with Russia
11:30
Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow
11:19
"Every life matters": Ukrainian emergency workers rescue animals from rubble in Kyiv – video
10:48
US allies concerned about Trump's "peace plan" with territorial concessions to Russia – CNN
10:31
Russia warns its citizens against travelling to Moldova
09:50
Russians drop bomb on house in Donetsk Oblast, killing father and son – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: