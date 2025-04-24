Lithuanian foreign minister: Recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea undermines international law

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has said that recognising Russia's encroachment on Crimea undermines the international legal order and encourages the aggressor to maintain control of the occupied territories.

Source: European Pravda; LRT, Lithuanian public broadcaster

Quote from Kęstutis Budrys: "There can be no discussion about it [Russia's encroachment on Crimea], it is a dangerous place, because it sends a message that if you occupy a territory and keep it for some years, you can claim its legal ownership."

Advertisement:

Details: Commenting on possible talks between the US and Russia to end the war in Ukraine, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys stressed that the situation remains uncertain.

"There are various ways of looking at it, but until there is a final agreement, I would still classify it as speculation," Kęstutis Budrys said.

The Lithuanian foreign minister also responded to reports that US President Donald Trump is allegedly considering recognising Russia's rights to Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

Advertisement:

Kęstutis described such intentions as "considerations outside the framework of international law" and expressed concern about the potential consequences.

"By questioning the principles of international law, by questioning the issue of Crimea’s status, we are opening a hell from which devils will crawl out that no one will contain," Kęstutis Budrys said.

The minister believes such actions could seriously weaken the US authority in the world.

"This will mean that the US’ influence and ability to set certain rules, which derive from its enormous hyper-power, will be dramatically diminished," Budrys concluded.

Background:

Earlier reports indicated that President Trump’s administration handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris last week, presented as a "final" offer for peace – the key points of that proposal are outlined in this news.

Among other things, the US is reportedly ready to recognise Russian control over Ukrainian Crimea and to ease sanctions against Moscow as part of a potential peace agreement.

Zelenskyy recently reiterated that Ukraine does not recognise Russia’s occupation of Crimea, which is internationally acknowledged as Ukrainian territory.

Trump criticised Zelenskyyʼs statement, saying that "Crimea was lost years ago" and that Zelenskyy's words "hurt peace talks".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!