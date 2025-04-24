Zelenskyy: Russia expected big scandal, but talks in London were constructive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia had anticipated the meeting in London on 23 April would result in a major scandal, but the conversation with Ukraine’s partners was constructive.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on 24 April

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Yesterday was a meeting in London, with the participation of European countries, the United States, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. There was a conversation yesterday. It was not easy, but it was constructive. It ended not with disagreements but with the desire to continue working… Russia expected a major scandal yesterday, and even some ‘emotional outbursts’ were reported by the media."

Details: Zelenskyy added that "Russia does not like the alliance around Ukraine, because if Ukraine were to be left alone, it would be a much easier target for Russia".

"Although, let me be frank – over these three years of war, we have become strong enough. Even in the early days of the war, when we were on the brink, we managed to endure. Believe me, we are much stronger now. And still, we want the war to end more than anyone else," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background:

On 23 April, high-level talks between the UK, the US, Ukraine, France and Germany took place in London on a peaceful plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine

Later, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak shared details of how the Ukrainian delegation held meetings with European partners and US President’s special envoy Keith Kellogg.

Talks had been expected to take place in London on 23 April between the foreign ministers of Ukraine, the US, France, Germany and the UK.

Shortly before the planned meeting, it became known that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would not travel to London. Instead, the envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, would attend.

Later, SkyNews reported that the foreign ministers of France and Germany would likely cancel their visit to London as well.

On Wednesday 23 April, the UK Foreign Office confirmed that the ministerial-level talks were postponed, and instead, meetings would be held at the level of senior officials.

