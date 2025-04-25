Russian UAVs attack Kharkiv: hits recorded, fires break out

Explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv during an air raid on the night of 24-25 April, with Russian drones hitting civilian businesses and causing fires.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "Kharkiv is under Shahed drone attack. Two explosions were heard. Drones are still present in the airspace."

Details: Syniehubov also reported that "explosions are heard in Kharkiv".

Update: Later, Syniehubov added that "information about casualties and the aftermath is being confirmed."

Terekhov noted that hits on premises belonging to industrial facilities had been recorded.

Quote from Terekhov: "There have been several hits on premises of industrial facilities. Fires have broken out there. Be cautious, the attack on Kharkiv is ongoing."

"Civilian business premises are on fire due to an enemy drone hitting the Slobidskyi district. No information about casualties has been received.

Five strikes have been recorded in Kharkiv as of now [00:57, 25 April]."

Details: Syniehubov reported further explosions in Kharkiv after 01:00.

Early reports from Terekhov indicate that several houses were damaged by the latest strikes.

