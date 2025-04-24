Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 90, 8 killed
The number of people injured in Russia’s attack on Kyiv has risen to 90, while eight people have been confirmed dead.
Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, citing Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko
Quote: "At least eight people have been killed as a result of the strike. A ninth person, previously believed to be dead, is in fact human remains currently undergoing forensic examination.
Among the dead are two siblings, 21 and 19. A total of 90 people have been injured, 44 of whom are in medical facilities."
Details: The ministry noted that people may still be trapped under the rubble – search and rescue operations are ongoing, with State Emergency Service units and canine teams working at the site.
Background:
- Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems were activated.
- As of 06:00, nine people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including six children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure had also been recorded.
- By morning, it was reported that the number of casualties had already exceeded 70, while phones were heard ringing from under the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russians in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Two children are among those being searched for.
- Rescue workers later reported pulling a man out alive from the ruins of the destroyed building.
- As of 11:00, eight people were confirmed dead following the Russian strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. One body part remains unidentified. A total of 77 people have been injured, with 26 adults and five children in hospital.
- As a result of the strike, siblings Nikita, 21, and Sofiia, 19, were killed.
