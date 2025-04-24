Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 90, 8 killed

The destruction after the Russian strike. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

The number of people injured in Russia’s attack on Kyiv has risen to 90, while eight people have been confirmed dead.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, citing Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko

Quote: "At least eight people have been killed as a result of the strike. A ninth person, previously believed to be dead, is in fact human remains currently undergoing forensic examination.

Advertisement:

Among the dead are two siblings, 21 and 19. A total of 90 people have been injured, 44 of whom are in medical facilities."

Details: The ministry noted that people may still be trapped under the rubble – search and rescue operations are ongoing, with State Emergency Service units and canine teams working at the site.

Background:



Advertisement:

Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems were activated.

As of 06:00, nine people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including six children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure had also been recorded.

By morning, it was reported that the number of casualties had already exceeded 70, while phones were heard ringing from under the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russians in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Two children are among those being searched for.

Rescue workers later reported pulling a man out alive from the ruins of the destroyed building.

As of 11:00, eight people were confirmed dead following the Russian strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. One body part remains unidentified. A total of 77 people have been injured, with 26 adults and five children in hospital.

As a result of the strike, siblings Nikita, 21, and Sofiia, 19, were killed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!