Zelenskyy: Missile that killed 12 in Kyiv made with 116 foreign components, majority US-made

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 25 April 2025, 16:57
The search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike. Photo: State Emergency Service

A North Korean ballistic missile used by Russian forces to target civilians in Kyiv on 24 April contained at least 116 components imported from other countries, most of them manufactured in the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "The investigation into all the details about the missile is ongoing. However, it is already clear that it was a ballistic missile from North Korea.

The lack of sufficient pressure on Russia allows them to import such missiles and other weapons – and to use them here, in Europe. The lack of sufficient pressure on North Korea and its accomplices enables, in particular, the production of such ballistic missiles. The missile that killed civilians in Kyiv contained at least 116 components sourced from other countries – and most of them, unfortunately, were manufactured by American companies."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine's partners for helping to protect civilian lives, supplying air defence systems and missiles and maintaining pressure on Russia and its accomplices over the war.

He reiterated that Kyiv continues to insist on Moscow's immediate and unconditional agreement to a full ceasefire.

Quote: "Ukraine agreed to President Trump's proposal for a ceasefire in the skies, at sea and on the front lines 45 days ago. We offered to make it comprehensive and to extend the ceasefire that could have been established on Easter. We also made a direct proposal to Russia to at least halt strikes on civilian targets. Russia rejects all of this.

That is why this cannot be resolved without pressure. Pressure on Russia is necessary. Ending the killings is the first priority."

Background: 

  • On Friday 25 April, search and rescue operations at the site of one of the Russian strikes on Ukraine on 24 April were completed. The attack killed 12 civilians in Kyiv and injured nearly 90 others.
  • More than 30 people remain in hospital, some with severe injuries and amputations.

