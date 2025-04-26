All Sections
US and Ukraine face serious disagreements over terms of framework peace agreement – CNN

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 26 April 2025, 01:16
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

There remain serious disagreements between Washington and Kyiv over the terms of a framework peace agreement with Russia. The main sticking points have become security guarantees for Ukraine and the US position regarding the recognition of Russia's control over Crimea.

Source: CNN, citing a source close to the Ukrainian government who has reviewed both versions of the agreement 

Details: According to the source, the US and Ukraine hold opposing positions on key aspects of the future framework agreement for ending the war.

Ukraine is demanding security guarantees not only from Europe but also from the United States, whereas the initial American version envisaged that reliable security guarantees would come only from Europe.

Moreover, the US proposal to recognise Russia's control over Crimea is entirely unacceptable to Ukraine.

Ukraine is also insisting on addressing the issue of Russia's occupation of territories seized since the full-scale invasion in 2022 after a ceasefire.

Ukraine's counterproposal, also signed by France, the United Kingdom and Germany, was handed to US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. It envisages an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on both sides, which is Kyiv's main demand before any further steps.

Quote: "Yet, Ukraine also largely agreed to a number of the points in the initial US framework, including the removal of sanctions on Russia which were put into place since 2014, which the Ukrainians say should happen gradually after a peace plan is enacted; Ukraine not joining NATO; the freezing of the frontlines; and Ukraine regaining control of the area around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant."

Details: Ukrainian officials noted that although disagreements remain, the steps taken by Ukraine to effectively engage in talks are significant.

"For Ukraine to be willing to engage in talk about territory is huge, but if Trump does not think it is much of a concession, that is a problem," the source noted.

Передісторія:

  • On 25 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs security guarantees from the United States just as strong as those given to Israel – on land, in the air and at sea.
  • Last week, US President Donald Trump's administration reportedly handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris, presenting it as the "final offer" for a peace deal. In it, the US shows readiness to recognise Russian control over Crimea and ease sanctions on Moscow.
  • On 24 April, Zelenskyy said the US had presented its strategy regarding Ukrainian territories during talks in London, but, according to him, "another paper has appeared" after the US proposal.

