Russia will provide North Korea with the same military assistance that Pyongyang has given Moscow if needed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Russian Telegram channel Vy Shushali Mayak (You have been listening to Radio Mayak), which posted a video comment by Peskov

Details: Peskov, when asked whether Russia would provide assistance to North Korea if necessary, said: "Of course – we have a treaty. And under this treaty, the parties are obliged to assist each other if needed".

He added that the participation of Korean soldiers in the Kursk Oblast operation demonstrated how "effectively this treaty works".

When asked about the salaries of North Korean soldiers participating in the war against Ukraine, Peskov did not answer, stating that such questions should be addressed to Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

Background:

Previously, the North Korean leader admitted that his country had sent troops to Russia to take part in the war against Ukraine. Pyongyang has also been supplying weapons to Moscow.

Following the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian leader Vladimir Putin confirmed the involvement of North Korean forces on Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine and "thanked" them.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State expressed "concern" over this matter and stated that North Korea’s military support for Russia must cease.

On 26 April, Kremlin head Vladimir Putin was informed that the last settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast had allegedly been "liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces". However, the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that they were continuing to carry out tasks in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and had captured Russian soldiers.

