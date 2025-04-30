No Russian forces massing on border of Belarus, Ukraine's Border Guard Service reports

The situation on the border with Belarus has not changed, and there are no Russian military units in numbers that would pose a threat to Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, State Border Guard Service spokesman, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote from Demchenko: "At the moment, there are no Russian units on the territory of Belarus that would pose a threat to Ukraine in the number that could lead to this."

Details: He said that, to date, the situation both on the border and inside Belarus regarding threats to Ukraine has not changed.

"However, this front remains threatening, given that Russia may try to use it again. Now, our units that monitor the situation do not see any strike group being formed or formed in the immediate vicinity of the border," he said.

Demchenko said that the situation is constantly monitored to assess how much it may change.

"In fact, we cannot rule out the possibility that the enemy will take further actions on this axis. Especially given that they are announcing joint exercises again. Of course, if there is a movement of Russian forces to Belarus, we will know about it," the State Border Guard Service spokesman said.

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the summer of 2025, Russia could be preparing for something in Belarus under the guise of military exercises.

In February, Zelenskyy said that Russia plans to prepare 15 divisions of 100,000-150,000 troops in 2025 to strengthen the Belarusian front.

The exercises of the "regional grouping of troops" of Belarus and Russia will take place on the territory of Belarus in 2025.

