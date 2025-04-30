Nine hurt in Russian drone attack on Pivdenne in Kharkiv Oblast, including children

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Pivdenne. Photo: Police of Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces have struck the city of Pivdenne, Kharkiv Oblast, with drones, injuring nine people, including five children aged 5-15, on 30 April.

Source: Police of Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "The occupiers attacked the Pivdenne hromada with several drones, preliminarily Geran-2. Structural elements of an apartment building, an unoccupied building, and cars were set on fire. An apartment building, houses and cars were destroyed or damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The police said that four adults and five children were at home at the time of the attack and suffered an acute stress reaction. They were treated on site.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Background:

The Russians also conducted a large-scale attack on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 29 April, injuring 45 people.

Earlier, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russians had attacked Kharkiv using Geran-2 drones (Geranium-2).

The Prosecutor's Office and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the aftermath of a large-scale Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv.

