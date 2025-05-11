Trump after Putin's address: Imagine if this "bloodbath" finally ends
Sunday, 11 May 2025, 08:36
US President Trump has suggested that the developments on 10-11 May – a visit by the coalition of the willing leaders to Kyiv and Putin's speech overnight – are a "potentially great day" for Ukraine, Russia, and peace prospects.
Source: Trump on Truth Social
Details: Trump did not specify whether he was reacting to both events or to one of them.
Quote from Trump: "A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending 'bloodbath' hopefully comes to an end.
I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens. The USA wants to focus, instead, on Rebuilding and Trade. A BIG week upcoming!"
Background:
- In a statement on the night of 10-11 May, Putin announced his readiness to hold direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.
- Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.
