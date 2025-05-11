Trump after Putin's address: Imagine if this "bloodbath" finally ends

US President Trump has suggested that the developments on 10-11 May – a visit by the coalition of the willing leaders to Kyiv and Putin's speech overnight – are a "potentially great day" for Ukraine, Russia, and peace prospects.

Details: Trump did not specify whether he was reacting to both events or to one of them.

Quote from Trump: "A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending 'bloodbath' hopefully comes to an end.

I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens. The USA wants to focus, instead, on Rebuilding and Trade. A BIG week upcoming!"

Background:

In a statement on the night of 10-11 May, Putin announced his readiness to hold direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.

