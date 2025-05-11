Macron discusses possible size of foreign troop presence in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed support for the idea of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine and estimated the number of soldiers that could be deployed.

Source: Macron in an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron noted that deploying foreign troops to Ukraine is necessary to "stabilise the situation" after the cessation of hostilities with Russia.

Quote: "You must understand that authority does not depend on numbers. Today, the largest army in Europe is the Ukrainian army, with a million soldiers enlisted. No other army can gather that many people. The main thing is the presence of troops in Ukraine."

When asked about the number of foreign soldiers deployed in Ukraine, Macron replied, "It could be several thousand, but not several hundred thousand."

"It's not about the number," he said. "It's about the fact that we will be there to provide a support presence, as a second line of defence, in the air or in strategic locations far from the front line. Above all, we are there to demonstrate solidarity."

He also confirmed that discussions on this issue with his European counterparts are "ongoing".

Background:

Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.

In turn, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May. However, he did not mention the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

European Pravda reported that the EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects the ceasefire.

