First 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations, says Trump's special envoy Kellogg

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine, has stressed that a 30-day ceasefire should precede talks with Russia to end the war.

Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg responded to a tweet by New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, who had joined Western leaders in calling for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a prerequisite for further talks.

Quote from Kellogg: "Even the Prime Minister of New Zealand gets it. As President Trump has repeatedly said, stop the killing!!

An unconditional 30-day ceasefire first and, during it, move into comprehensive peace discussions. Not the other way around."

Background:

On 10 May, Kellogg suggested that a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire will begin the process of ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Kellogg's proposal for a 30-kilometre demilitarised zone along the current line of contact as unrealistic.

