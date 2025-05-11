All Sections
Hungary open to restarting talks with Ukraine on minorities despite tensions

Mariya Yemets, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 May 2025, 18:15
Photo: Magyar Levente

Budapest has stated that recently cancelled consultations with Ukraine on minority issues could resume depending on the circumstances going forward.

Source: European Pravda, citing Levente Magyar, spokesman for Hungary's Foreign Ministry

Details: Magyar remarked that Ukraine's recent accusations of espionage, made just days ahead of an important meeting, "call into question the sincerity of intentions to resolve the issues at hand".

Quote from Magyar: "We will see what happens in the coming days. For our part, we remain open to dialogue."

Background:

