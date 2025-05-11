Hungary open to restarting talks with Ukraine on minorities despite tensions
Sunday, 11 May 2025, 18:15
Budapest has stated that recently cancelled consultations with Ukraine on minority issues could resume depending on the circumstances going forward.
Source: European Pravda, citing Levente Magyar, spokesman for Hungary's Foreign Ministry
Details: Magyar remarked that Ukraine's recent accusations of espionage, made just days ahead of an important meeting, "call into question the sincerity of intentions to resolve the issues at hand".
Quote from Magyar: "We will see what happens in the coming days. For our part, we remain open to dialogue."
Background:
- Budapest cancelled consultations on minorities that had been scheduled for 12 May after Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) announced it had uncovered a Hungarian intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west.
- Hungary expelled two Ukrainian diplomats in response, accusing them of espionage.
- Ukraine then announced the reciprocal expulsion of two Hungarian diplomats.
- Hungary also detained and expelled a former Ukrainian diplomat on Friday 9 May.
