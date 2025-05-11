Polish PM: Kremlin must commit to ceasefire before peace talks begin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Tusk. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stressed that everyone now expects Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire before any further steps are taken.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk was commenting on Moscow's response to the appeal by European leaders and Ukraine for a 30-day pause in the fighting in order to begin substantive negotiations on possible formats for ending the war.

"In response to our appeal, the Russians have proposed peace talks starting 15 May. The world, however, іs waiting for a univocal decision on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine is ready. No more victims!" Tusk stressed.

Background:

The leaders of France and Germany have also said that they expect Russia to agree to a ceasefire before talks can begin. Trump's team has sent out the same message.

Following their summit in Kyiv on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May. The EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to comply with the ceasefire.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not respond to the proposal for a 30-day pause in the fighting, but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

