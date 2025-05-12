Ukraine's air defence downs 55 Russian drones overnight
Monday, 12 May 2025, 08:52
The Russians attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types on the night of 11-12 May. Air defence forces have downed 55 drones.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "As of 08:30, 55 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) had been confirmed downed in the country's east, north, south and centre.
Details: A total of 30 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).
Odesa, Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Zhytomyr oblasts came under attack.
Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.
