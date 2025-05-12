All Sections
Zelenskyy to go to Türkiye even without Russia agreeing to ceasefire – Axios

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 May 2025, 07:15
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US media outlet Axios has reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the talks proposed by Russia in Türkiye on 15 May, even if the Russian Federation does not cease fire from 12 May, as the Ukrainian leader had previously emphasised.

Source: Axios, citing sources

Quote: "A Ukrainian official said Zelenskyy will be in Türkiye on Thursday even if Russia doesn't agree to start a ceasefire on Monday."

Background:

  • In a nighttime statement on 11 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not mention the 30-day ceasefire but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.
  • On 11 May, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.
  • Zelenskyy reaffirmed on the evening of 11 May that Ukraine expects a full and lasting ceasefire from Russia starting 12 May and declared that he will personally be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on 15 May for potential peace talks.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha doubts that the Russian side has even a fraction of the courage of Zelenskyy, who has offered to meet Putin personally in Türkiye.

