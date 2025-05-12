All Sections
Ceasefire or sanctions: Kremlin tells Europe that Russia can't be spoken to in the language of ultimatums

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoMonday, 12 May 2025, 16:49
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: RIA Novosti

In response to Germany's promise to impose additional sanctions against Russia together with its European allies if a ceasefire is not introduced on 12 May, the Kremlin has said that Russia can’t be spoken to in the language of ultimatums.

Source: European Pravda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to journalists on 12 May, Russian Interfax

Details: Earlier in the day, the German government said that if a ceasefire is not established in Ukraine by the end of Monday, Berlin, together with its European partners, will begin the process of preparing new sanctions against Russia.

"Before this warning, we had already heard warnings the day before yesterday, and they were also voiced in the form of an ultimatum. But this language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Russia, it is not suitable. You can't talk to Russia in this language," Peskov said on Monday, answering a question from journalists.

Background:

  • On Saturday 10 May, Germany, France, the UK and Poland called on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday.
  • During a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other state and government heads threatened Russia with sanctions if it did not agree to a ceasefire. French President Emmanuel Macron said that massive sanctions would be imposed by Europe and the US.
  • Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not respond to the proposal for a 30-day pause in hostilities, but said he was ready for direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

