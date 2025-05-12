Zelenskyy: All of us in Ukraine want Trump to attend talks in Türkiye

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said it is important for Ukraine that US President Donald Trump should be at a meeting set to take place between Ukraine and Russia in Türkiye on 15 May.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have just heard President Trump's statement. Very important words. I supported Donald Trumpʼs idea of a full and unconditional ceasefire – long enough to provide the foundation for diplomacy. And we want it, we are ready to uphold silence on our end."

Details: The president added that he is ready to meet in Türkiye and hopes that the Russians will not avoid the meeting.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And of course, all of us in Ukraine would appreciate it if President Trump could be there with us at this meeting in Türkiye. This is the right idea. We can change a lot. President Erdoğan can indeed host the highest-level meeting. Thank you to everyone who is helping."

Background:

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said in a statement on 11 May that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May, but made no mention of the 30-day ceasefire.

On 11 May, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Zelenskyy has said he is ready to talk to the Russian leader in person on Thursday in Istanbul.

On Monday, Trump said he believes the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine could be productive and suggested he could fly there if it would be useful.

