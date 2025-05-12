All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: All of us in Ukraine want Trump to attend talks in Türkiye

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 12 May 2025, 18:59
Zelenskyy: All of us in Ukraine want Trump to attend talks in Türkiye
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said it is important for Ukraine that US President Donald Trump should be at a meeting set to take place between Ukraine and Russia in Türkiye on 15 May.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I have just heard President Trump's statement. Very important words. I supported Donald Trumpʼs idea of a full and unconditional ceasefire – long enough to provide the foundation for diplomacy. And we want it, we are ready to uphold silence on our end."

Advertisement:

Details: The president added that he is ready to meet in Türkiye and hopes that the Russians will not avoid the meeting.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And of course, all of us in Ukraine would appreciate it if President Trump could be there with us at this meeting in Türkiye. This is the right idea. We can change a lot. President Erdoğan can indeed host the highest-level meeting. Thank you to everyone who is helping."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said in a statement on 11 May that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May, but made no mention of the 30-day ceasefire.
  • On 11 May, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.
  • Zelenskyy has said he is ready to talk to the Russian leader in person on Thursday in Istanbul.
  • On Monday, Trump said he believes the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine could be productive and suggested he could fly there if it would be useful.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationsTrumpZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
Trump: Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important
Russian UAV attacks car carrying power engineers in Sumy Oblast, one killed – photos, video
Polish foreign minister revokes consent for Russian consulate in Krakow
Just a tissue: Élysée Palace denies Russian claims that Macron took drugs in Kyiv
Ukraine's air defence downs 55 Russian drones overnight
All News
negotiations
Trump: Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important
Coalition of the willing: Macron announces call with Zelenskyy and other European counterparts
Ceasefire or sanctions: Kremlin tells Europe that Russia can't be spoken to in the language of ultimatums
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Top European diplomats: Russia must show serious intent to make progress without delay
19:22
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
18:59
Zelenskyy: All of us in Ukraine want Trump to attend talks in Türkiye
18:49
Ukraine and EU sign memorandum on defence cooperation
18:30
Part of €800bn EU rearmament plan to be spent on procurement for Ukraine's forces
18:03
EU commissioner considers war between Russia and EU a "very realistic scenario"
18:02
Trump: Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important
17:50
Poles block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on border with Ukraine
17:38
If Russia does not agree to ceasefire, EU may impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2
17:01
Germany's secrecy on arms for Ukraine will apply to potential Taurus deliveries
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: