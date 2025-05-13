Macron promises new sanctions if Russia refuses to agree to ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to impose sanctions against Russia if it refuses to agree to an unconditional ceasefire.

Source: Macron on air during a broadcast on TF1, a French television network, on the evening of 13 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron stated that the aim of France and European countries in general is a truce "on land, in the air and at sea to discuss territorial issues and security guarantees".

He added that "our intention is to impose new sanctions against Russia in the coming days" if it does not agree to a ceasefire.

Macron also noted that European countries are coordinating their sanctions measures.

Background:

On 10 May, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Poland demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting on 12 May. They threatened tough new sanctions on Russia if it refused to halt hostilities.

The German government stated that if a ceasefire was not established in Ukraine by the end of Monday 12 May, Berlin would begin preparing new sanctions against Russia together with its European partners.

However, on 13 May, Bloomberg reported that European leaders were ready to wait until a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Türkiye before pressuring the United States to impose new sanctions against Moscow.

