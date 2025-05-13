All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Macron promises new sanctions if Russia refuses to agree to ceasefire

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 13 May 2025, 22:22
Macron promises new sanctions if Russia refuses to agree to ceasefire
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to impose sanctions against Russia if it refuses to agree to an unconditional ceasefire.

Source: Macron on air during a broadcast on TF1, a French television network, on the evening of 13 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron stated that the aim of France and European countries in general is a truce "on land, in the air and at sea to discuss territorial issues and security guarantees".

Advertisement:

He added that "our intention is to impose new sanctions against Russia in the coming days" if it does not agree to a ceasefire.

Macron also noted that European countries are coordinating their sanctions measures.

Background

Advertisement:
  • On 10 May, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Poland demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting on 12 May. They threatened tough new sanctions on Russia if it refused to halt hostilities.
  • The German government stated that if a ceasefire was not established in Ukraine by the end of Monday 12 May, Berlin would begin preparing new sanctions against Russia together with its European partners.
  • However, on 13 May, Bloomberg reported that European leaders were ready to wait until a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Türkiye before pressuring the United States to impose new sanctions against Moscow.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronnegotiationssanctionsFrance
Advertisement:
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
Russia is sending poorly trained recruits into infantry assaults – ISW
Polish hauliers lift blockade at Dorohusk border crossing
Orbán accuses Kyiv of attempted "smear campaign" against Hungary
Zelenskyy reveals what he plans to discuss with Putin
All News
Macron
Coalition of the willing: Macron announces call with Zelenskyy and other European leaders
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
Macron woke Trump before dawn to secure backing for Kyiv ceasefire plan
RECENT NEWS
10:23
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
10:10
EU ambassadors approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia
09:37
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
09:31
Ukraine ready for any format of talks, but with one condition – Head of Zelenskyy's office
09:30
One killed and two injured in Russian drone attack in Sumy Oblast
09:26
Italy expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire
09:09
Russia launches ballistic missile and 145 UAVs overnight: 80 drones downed, 42 go off radar
08:53
Three civilians injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
08:37
Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Türkiye where NATO ministers will meet
08:17
Russian forces attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts over 100 times – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: