Ukraine's foreign minister meets with Rubio and Senator Graham

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham in Antalya to discuss peace efforts and coordinate positions on this issue.

Quote: "I met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham in Antalya to share President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's vision of further peace efforts and coordinate positions during this critical week.

We discussed in detail the logic of further steps and shared our approaches."

Details: Sybiha noted in his post that he had confirmed "Ukraine's strong and consistent commitment to President Trump's peace efforts and thanked the United States for its involvement".

He confirmed the readiness for "our cooperation in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner".

Quote: "It is critical that Russia reciprocate Ukraine's constructive steps. So far, it has not. Moscow must understand that rejecting peace comes at a cost."

Previously: On 12 May, Sybiha discussed "strong steps" regarding Russia, including new sanctions, with the foreign ministers of the largest European states.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his address on 14 May that he was waiting for Russia to announce who will represent its side at the talks in Türkiye before deciding on Ukraine’s course of action.

Zelenskyy said he is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, but if Russian ruler Vladimir Putin agrees to come to Istanbul, both he and Erdoğan will fly there to meet him.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that a refusal by Putin to come to the talks in Türkiye would indicate that Russia does not want to end the war.

On the evening of 14 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin approved the composition of the delegation for talks with Ukraine in Türkiye on 15 May. Putin himself is not on the list.

US President Donald Trump will not travel to Türkiye for the talks between Russia and Ukraine scheduled for 15 May.

