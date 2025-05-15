All Sections
Ukraine hands over lists of Ukrainian POWs to Pope Leo XIV – photo

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 May 2025, 13:19
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV has received lists of Ukrainian soldiers held in Russian captivity.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram

Details: It is noted that the meeting with the Pope took place with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters and the Embassy of Ukraine to the Holy See and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

A representative of the families of captured soldiers personally handed the lists to the pontiff during his meeting with communities of the Eastern Catholic Churches.

 
The Ukrainian community greeting Pope Leo XIV
Photo: Coordination Headquarters

The Ukrainian community, led by His Beatitude Sviatoslav, Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, was the largest among the participants of the event. His Beatitude Sviatoslav congratulated the Pope on his election, and the pontiff, in turn, called for every effort to be made to achieve a just peace.

Pope Leo XIV said that his heart was with the suffering and beloved people of Ukraine. He called on everyone to do everything possible to achieve a true peace as soon as possible. The pontiff also called for the release of all prisoners of war and for children to be reunited with their families.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would likely meet with Pope Leo XIV on Sunday 18 May but added that this would depend on the diplomatic developments in relations with Russia.
  • On 8 May, 69-year-old American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected the new Pope, taking the papal name Leo XIV.
  • Zelenskyy congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election and expressed hope that he would support the achievement of a just peace.
  • On Sunday 11 May, Pope Leo XIV called for a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine and an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, with the simultaneous release of hostages.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Popeprisoners
