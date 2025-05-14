All Sections
Zelenskyy may meet with Pope on Sunday, but it depends on progress in talks with Russia

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 14 May 2025, 04:21
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he will likely meet with Pope Leo XIV on Sunday 18 May but added that this will depend on the diplomatic developments in relations with Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with several media outlets, including Libération, a French daily newspaper

Quote: "Possibly on Sunday, if everything goes well. But we still do not know how this week will end."

Details: Zelenskyy spoke with Pope Leo XIV on Monday 12 May and invited him to visit Ukraine.

"Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers and to all our people," he said. "It was our first conversation, but already a very warm and truly substantive one," Zelenskyy noted.

Background:

  • On 8 May, 69-year-old American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected the new Pope, taking the papal name Leo XIV.
  • Zelenskyy congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election and expressed hope that he would support the achievement of a just peace.
  • On Sunday 11 May, Pope Leo XIV called for a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine and an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, with the simultaneous release of hostages.

