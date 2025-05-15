All Sections
Moscow ready for "compromises", says Russian delegation head in Istanbul

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 May 2025, 17:06
Moscow ready for compromises, says Russian delegation head in Istanbul
Stock Photo: Getty images

The Russian delegation in Istanbul has stated it is ready to discuss possible compromises during talks with the Ukrainian side.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul

Quote: "We are ready for possible compromises and their discussion." 

Details: The Russian Consulate General in Istanbul announced that Medinsky is expected to make a press statement at 17:30.

Background:

  • On 14 May, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine in Türkiye on 15 May. Putin himself is not on the list.
  • Earlier, media reports emerged indicating that Trump would also not travel to Türkiye, although he had previously said he was "considering" visiting if Putin attended.
  • Later, Trump noted that he was ready to arrive in Istanbul on Friday 16 May to join negotiations on the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • On 15 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Türkiye for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kremlin representatives. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had come to the negotiations with a high-level delegation, but the news from Moscow about the Russian delegation suggested that Russia was preparing for talks on a "decorative than substantive level".
  • Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would not travel to Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Putin had missed an opportunity to start negotiating peace in Istanbul – talks for which President Zelenskyy was ready – and instead sent a low-level delegation.

negotiationsRussia
