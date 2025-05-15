Moscow ready for "compromises", says Russian delegation head in Istanbul

The Russian delegation in Istanbul has stated it is ready to discuss possible compromises during talks with the Ukrainian side.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul

Quote: "We are ready for possible compromises and their discussion."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian Consulate General in Istanbul announced that Medinsky is expected to make a press statement at 17:30.

Background:

On 14 May, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine in Türkiye on 15 May. Putin himself is not on the list.

Earlier, media reports emerged indicating that Trump would also not travel to Türkiye, although he had previously said he was "considering" visiting if Putin attended.

Later, Trump noted that he was ready to arrive in Istanbul on Friday 16 May to join negotiations on the Russo-Ukrainian war.

On 15 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Türkiye for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kremlin representatives. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had come to the negotiations with a high-level delegation, but the news from Moscow about the Russian delegation suggested that Russia was preparing for talks on a "decorative than substantive level".

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would not travel to Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Putin had missed an opportunity to start negotiating peace in Istanbul – talks for which President Zelenskyy was ready – and instead sent a low-level delegation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!