Russian drone attack on Kyiv causes fire, debris falls on boiler house

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukFriday, 16 May 2025, 06:38
Russian drone attack on Kyiv causes fire, debris falls on boiler house
UAV. Stock photo: Getty Images

Air defence has been responding in the city of Kyiv during an air-raid warning issued due to the threat of Russian drones on the morning of 16 May. A fire has broken out in the capital and debris has fallen onto a boiler house.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence is responding to down the drones in the sky over Kyiv."

Details: An air-raid warning in Kyiv was issued at 06:28.

Kyiv City Military Administration stated that Kyiv was "under threat of a drone attack".

Quote from Klitschko at 06:38: "Explosions in the capital. Air defence is responding to enemy UAVs."

Details: The all-clear was given in Kyiv immediately after Klitschko's message.

Later, Kyiv City Military Administration reported a fire in a non-residential area of the Sviatoshynskyi district. Reports were coming in about debris falling onto the road.

Updated: Kyiv City Military Administration later confirmed that the debris had fallen on the territory of a boiler house. In addition, information about damage to windows and cars in a residential area had been received.

