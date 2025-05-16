Russian drone attack on Kyiv causes fire, debris falls on boiler house
Air defence has been responding in the city of Kyiv during an air-raid warning issued due to the threat of Russian drones on the morning of 16 May. A fire has broken out in the capital and debris has fallen onto a boiler house.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko
Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence is responding to down the drones in the sky over Kyiv."
Details: An air-raid warning in Kyiv was issued at 06:28.
Kyiv City Military Administration stated that Kyiv was "under threat of a drone attack".
Quote from Klitschko at 06:38: "Explosions in the capital. Air defence is responding to enemy UAVs."
Details: The all-clear was given in Kyiv immediately after Klitschko's message.
Later, Kyiv City Military Administration reported a fire in a non-residential area of the Sviatoshynskyi district. Reports were coming in about debris falling onto the road.
Updated: Kyiv City Military Administration later confirmed that the debris had fallen on the territory of a boiler house. In addition, information about damage to windows and cars in a residential area had been received.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!