Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four

A Russian FPV drone attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast has killed one person and injured four others.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Oleh Syniehubov: "The enemy attacked the city of Kupiansk at around 08:00. A 55-year-old woman was killed. Four more men aged 58, 49, 40 and 53 were injured."

Details: Three of the men who were injured in the attack were hospitalised.

Oleh Syniehubov says that they are all employees of a local public utility company.

A vehicle belonging to the municipal services department was also damaged.

"Early reports indicate that the occupiers attacked with an FPV drone," Syniehubov summed up.

