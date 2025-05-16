Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
Friday, 16 May 2025, 09:55
A Russian FPV drone attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast has killed one person and injured four others.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Oleh Syniehubov: "The enemy attacked the city of Kupiansk at around 08:00. A 55-year-old woman was killed. Four more men aged 58, 49, 40 and 53 were injured."
Details: Three of the men who were injured in the attack were hospitalised.
Oleh Syniehubov says that they are all employees of a local public utility company.
A vehicle belonging to the municipal services department was also damaged.
"Early reports indicate that the occupiers attacked with an FPV drone," Syniehubov summed up.
