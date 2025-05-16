All Sections
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four

Iryna BalachukFriday, 16 May 2025, 09:55
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

A Russian FPV drone attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast has killed one person and injured four others. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Oleh Syniehubov: "The enemy attacked the city of Kupiansk at around 08:00. A 55-year-old woman was killed. Four more men aged 58, 49, 40 and 53 were injured."

Details: Three of the men who were injured in the attack were hospitalised.

Oleh Syniehubov says that they are all employees of a local public utility company.

A vehicle belonging to the municipal services department was also damaged.

"Early reports indicate that the occupiers attacked with an FPV drone," Syniehubov summed up.

