US secretary of state arrives in Istanbul; delegation's mood reportedly "lacklustre"
Friday, 16 May 2025, 10:56
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has landed in Istanbul, where multilateral talks on resolving the Russo-Ukrainian war are to take place, on the morning of 16 May.
Source: BBC journalist Tom Bateman, who arrived with Rubio
Details: The journalist noted that the mood of the American delegation was "pretty lacklustre".
Quote: "US officials would have liked to have been telling the boss that they’d got the meeting he wanted - a Trump-Putin summit. But it’s not happening. Instead Rubio’s heading to another meeting with senior Turkish and Ukrainian officials."
Background:
- Earlier, the Turkish state-owned news agency Anadolu published a schedule of planned meetings in Istanbul between delegations from Ukraine, the US, Türkiye and Russia.
- Russia has sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye, which were initiated by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
- Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is heading the Ukrainian delegation. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed 12 people to the delegation in total.
