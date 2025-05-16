All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian delegation communicates with Russians through interpreter at Istanbul talks

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 16 May 2025, 15:23
Ukrainian delegation communicates with Russians through interpreter at Istanbul talks

The Ukrainian delegation communicates with the Russian representatives through an interpreter during the peace negotiations taking place in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing sources in the Ukrainian delegation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine is represented at the talks by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, the first deputies of the heads of the Foreign Ministry, Security Service and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and other officials.

Advertisement:

The Russian delegation is headed by Vladimir Medinsky and includes deputy ministers of foreign affairs and defence, as well as the chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff.

The sources told Interfax-Ukraine that communication with the Russians is conducted through an interpreter.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • It was reported that direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have begun in Istanbul for the first time in over three years.
  • Russia has sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye.
  • The Russian delegation in Istanbul, Türkiye, demanded that US representatives not be present at the negotiations with Ukraine. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaUkrainenegotiationsTürkiye
Advertisement:
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
Apart from 17th package of sanctions against Russia, EU to approve three more on 20 May
Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
All News
Russia
Zelenskyy at Albania summit calls for punishment for Russia if Istanbul talks fail
Russians demanded at last minute that US not attend talks with Ukraine
Kremlin says Trump-Putin meeting is "important" for settling "crisis around Ukraine"
RECENT NEWS
19:31
Ukraine expects meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place as soon as possible – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
19:29
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
19:21
Presidents Zelenskyy and Sandu affirm joint EU path for Ukraine and Moldova
18:43
Apart from 17th package of sanctions against Russia, EU to approve three more on 20 May
18:27
Italian PM urges ceasefire and peace in Istanbul talks
18:15
Hungarian PM to raise Ukraine's "campaign to discredit Hungary" with NATO's Rutte
18:06
18th EU sanctions package may include third-country banks involved in supporting Russian army
17:56
Turkish foreign minister: Ukraine and Russia have agreed "in principle" to meet again
17:42
Russians in Istanbul threatened to fight forever and seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts – The Economist
16:55
Putin's spokesman says Ukraine and Russia will spell out their vision of ceasefire in detail
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: