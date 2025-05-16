Ukrainian delegation communicates with Russians through interpreter at Istanbul talks

The Ukrainian delegation communicates with the Russian representatives through an interpreter during the peace negotiations taking place in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing sources in the Ukrainian delegation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine is represented at the talks by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, the first deputies of the heads of the Foreign Ministry, Security Service and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and other officials.

Advertisement:

The Russian delegation is headed by Vladimir Medinsky and includes deputy ministers of foreign affairs and defence, as well as the chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff.

The sources told Interfax-Ukraine that communication with the Russians is conducted through an interpreter.

Background:

Advertisement:

It was reported that direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have begun in Istanbul for the first time in over three years.

Russia has sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye.

The Russian delegation in Istanbul, Türkiye, demanded that US representatives not be present at the negotiations with Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!