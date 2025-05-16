Ukraine-Russia talks suspended

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations have paused the peace talks being held in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday 16 May.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne and SkyNews citing sources

Details: Suspilne’s sources reported a pause in the negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia.

Advertisement:

The delegations are currently staying in the palace, a correspondent of the media outlet reports from the meeting.

Meanwhile, a SkyNews source in the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations had ended. The newspaper writes that Russian state media denied this, reporting that the talks "are not over" and "the parties have taken a break".

SkyNews writes that the Ukrainian side is furious with Russia's unrealistic demands.

Advertisement:

Suspilne reports that in Istanbul, Russia demanded the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territories it did not seize by military means as a precondition for a ceasefire, a source familiar with the negotiations said this.

Background:

Peace talks between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation are continuing in Istanbul, Türkiye, during which the Russians have put forward a number of unacceptable conditions.

Sky News reports, citing a source in Ukrainian diplomatic circles, that Russia put forward demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what was previously discussed.

The source said that Russia's demands include the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its own territories before a ceasefire can be declared.

The source also noted that there were other "unacceptable" demands.

Earlier it became known that for the first time in more than three years, direct talks between Russia and Ukraine had begun in Istanbul.

It was reported that Russia had sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye.

The media also reported that the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that US representatives not be present at the talks with the Ukrainian side.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!