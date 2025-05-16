All Sections
Turkish official says Ukraine-Russia talks were "more positive than expected" – CNN

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 16 May 2025, 20:18
Russian delegation during negotiation between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. Photo: Getty Images

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia which took place on Friday in Istanbul went better than anticipated, the Turkish side has said.

Source: a Turkish official speaking on condition of anonymity to CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The CNN source said that the talks in Istanbul were "more positive than expected" and neither side had used "accusatory language".

The source confirmed that Russia put forward a demand that Ukrainian troops be withdrawn from territories still under Ukraine’s control "in the context of speaking about the ceasefire".

Quote: "At a moment where it seemed like there was an impasse, we suggested the POW exchange that will include three categories – children, civilians and soldiers. The Ukrainian side went out to get approval for it."

Details: The official also noted that the Russian delegation "seemed to need to consult less than the Ukrainians".

"They are two sides coming to the table to talk about two different things. But the fact that they came to Istanbul can be seen as a need on their part to find a way out," the official concluded.

Background:

  • On 16 May, for the first time in over three years, direct talks were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
  • Following the meeting, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said the discussions had covered the ceasefire, humanitarian issues, and a potential leader-level meeting.
  • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has commented on the negotiations in Istanbul, saying Russia’s position was "unacceptable".

