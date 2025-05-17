All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland believes Türkiye talks tested Russia's intentions

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 17 May 2025, 10:30
Poland believes Türkiye talks tested Russia's intentions
Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski holds out little hope for a breakthrough in the Russo-Ukrainian war after talks between the delegations of the two nations took place in Türkiye on 16 May, though he believes that it was a test of Russia's intentions.

Source: Sikorski in an interview with German newspaper Tagesspiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked to comment on the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Türkiye, Sikorski noted that he was not very hopeful that they would "lead to a breakthrough".

Advertisement:

"But you never know," he said. "This is a test of Russia's intentions. If Russia doesn't agree to a ceasefire or makes outrageous demands, it will only confirm our view that Putin is not ready for peace."

Sikorski also believes that Türkiye, which hosted the first Russo-Ukrainian talks since 2022, is playing a "very clever game". While supplying Kyiv with military aid, it simultaneously hosts "millions of Russian tourists".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandnegotiationsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks
updatedBus evacuating civilians struck by Russia in Sumy Oblast, killing nine – photo, video
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
EU to boost 17th sanctions package against Russia with three additional measures
Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump
All News
Poland
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
Poland prepares €200 million military aid package for Ukraine
Ukraine's foreign minister meets with foreign ministers of Germany, Poland and France
RECENT NEWS
12:48
EU to impose new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, says Germany's foreign ministry
12:16
Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks
11:57
Kremlin says Zelenskyy-Putin meeting possible if agreements reached
11:33
Zelenskyy: Entire family killed in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast
10:47
China is country that could put Putin in his place, says Polish foreign minister
10:30
Poland believes Türkiye talks tested Russia's intentions
10:14
updatedBus evacuating civilians struck by Russia in Sumy Oblast, killing nine – photo, video
09:43
Three civilians killed and 18 injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts in 24 hours
09:26
Ukraine and EU agree on need to step up pressure on Moscow after Türkiye meeting
09:09
French government urges EU to provide long-term support of Ukrainian forces
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: