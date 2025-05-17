All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service prepares for 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap with Russia

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 17 May 2025, 17:05
Ukraine's Security Service prepares for 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap with Russia
Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity. Stock photo: Ukraine's Coordination Centre for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has begun preparations to implement a thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange agreement with Russia.

Source: the SSU in a statement

Details: The SSU's Joint Centre for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners is compiling a list of the Russian military personnel that Ukraine may transfer as part of the swap.

Meanwhile, the SSU, together with the Ministry of Health and other state agencies, is getting all the necessary infrastructure ready to receive Ukrainian military personnel after they are released from captivity – from logistics to medical staff, support and rehabilitation.

Background:

