Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the Mass for the inauguration of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Sunday 18 May.

Source: European Pravda; Reuters, citing representatives of the Holy See

Details: Reuters has reported that Zelenskyy is among the world leaders invited to the ceremony. The Vatican has confirmed his attendance.

Advertisement:

This will be Zelenskyy's first appearance at an international religious event since the latest wave of diplomatic interactions related to peace initiatives.

Zelenskyy has also said he will likely have his first meeting with Pope Leo on the same day.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also arrived at the Vatican.

Background:

On 12 May, Zelenskyy and Pope Leo had their first phone conversation.

In his first Sunday blessing as pontiff, Pope Leo XIV called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian President's Office had reported that Zelenskyy's attendance at the ceremony would depend on the progress of negotiations with Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!