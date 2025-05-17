All Sections
US state secretary conveyed strong message from Trump to Russia's foreign minister – US State Department

Mariya Yemets, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 17 May 2025, 18:47
Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

The US State Department has reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed a "strong message" from US President Donald Trump to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a phone call on Saturday 17 May concerning the US’s commitment to achieving a lasting end to Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Source: US State Department in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Secretary Rubio welcomed the prisoner exchange agreement reached during the 16 May Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul and delivered President Trump's strong message: the United States is committed to achieving a lasting end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The comprehensive peace plan proposed by the United States outlines the best way forward."

Details: Rubio also echoed Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire.

Background:

  • Earlier on Saturday 17 May, Moscow reported that Rubio had discussed the outcome of the 16 May Russo-Ukrainian talks held in Istanbul in a telephone conversation with Lavrov.
  • Later, Trump announced that he will hold a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday 19 May, followed by a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO allies.

