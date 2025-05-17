All Sections
Russia says foreign minister has discussed Istanbul talks with US state secretary

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 17 May 2025, 16:15
Russia says foreign minister has discussed Istanbul talks with US state secretary
Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have held a phone call to discuss the outcomes of the Russo-Ukrainian negotiations held in Istanbul on 16 May, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has said.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry

Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry said Rubio had emphasised Washington's readiness to continue supporting efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine.

It also noted that Rubio welcomed the agreements reached on a prisoner-of-war exchange and on both parties outlining their visions of the conditions necessary for a truce.

No information has been released by the US regarding this call.

Background:

USARussia
