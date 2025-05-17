Over 1,000 Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian forces since start of 2025, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video

Ukraine’s defence forces have destroyed 1,159 Russian tanks and 2,510 armoured combat vehicles since the beginning of 2025.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "The defence forces have destroyed over 1,000 of the invaders’ tanks (1,159) and more than 2,500 armoured combat vehicles (2,510) since the beginning of this year alone."

Details: Syrskyi stressed that Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy Russian equipment and posted a video showing Russian armoured vehicles being wiped out.

Background: On 13 May, it was reported that Ukraine's Special Operation Forces had destroyed a state-of-the-art Russian Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system worth US$45 million and an Uragan-1 multiple-launch rocket system.

