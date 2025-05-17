All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over 1,000 Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian forces since start of 2025, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 17 May 2025, 19:14
Over 1,000 Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian forces since start of 2025, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video
Russian main battle tanks. Stock photo: Contributor/Getty Images

Ukraine’s defence forces have destroyed 1,159 Russian tanks and 2,510 armoured combat vehicles since the beginning of 2025.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "The defence forces have destroyed over 1,000 of the invaders’ tanks (1,159) and more than 2,500 armoured combat vehicles (2,510) since the beginning of this year alone."

Advertisement:

Details: Syrskyi stressed that Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy Russian equipment and posted a video showing Russian armoured vehicles being wiped out.

Background: On 13 May, it was reported that Ukraine's Special Operation Forces had destroyed a state-of-the-art Russian Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system worth US$45 million and an Uragan-1 multiple-launch rocket system.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Oleksandr SyrskyiarmywarArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday
Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks
Zelenskyy: Entire family killed in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
All News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Russia has deployed up to 640,000 troops in war of attrition against Ukraine, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Ukraine's defence forces have managed to stabilise situation on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Kursk operation has achieved most of its objectives in nine months – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
RECENT NEWS
20:21
Woman killed and eight people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
19:51
UK Defence Intelligence: Russia has advanced in Donetsk Oblast but has failed to consolidate control
19:45
Kremlin confirms preparations are underway for Putin-Trump phone call
19:15
"You're defending our freedom": rock musician Bono appears on Cannes red carpet alongside Ukrainian troops
19:14
Over 1,000 Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian forces since start of 2025, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video
18:47
US state secretary conveyed strong message from Trump to Russia's foreign minister – US State Department
18:28
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
18:10
Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday
17:55
UK foreign secretary condemns deadly Russian attack on civilian bus near Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast
17:47
Two women injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: