Rubio warns of new US sanctions if Russia stalls Ukraine ceasefire talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that if there is no progress in ceasefire negotiations with Russia in Ukraine in the near future, the US Senate will pass a new sanctions bill against Russia.

Source: Marco Rubio, in an interview with CBS News

Details: When asked by the interviewer whether Russia is deliberately delaying talks, Rubio responded that the United States is assessing whether Russia is genuinely committed to ending hostilities.

He noted that, at recent negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to exchange ceasefire proposals, which the US expects to reflect realistic and reasonable positions. Rubio warned that Russia’s continued imposition of unacceptable conditions would significantly influence Washington’s stance.

"So we don't want to be involved in this process of just endless talks, there has to be some progress, some movement forward," he emphasised.

He further stated that Washington’s patience is limited, and Congress is preparing a new sanctions package against Russia. Rubio indicated that, if Russia persists in delaying negotiations without showing intent to compromise, the Senate will act independently, regardless of the White House’s position.

Rubio highlighted that a sanctions bill, initiated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, has sufficient support from 80 senators, enough to override a potential presidential veto.

Quote: "The Senate is going to act, ultimately. I mean, I think in the past, we've asked to give us a little time to see if we can make some progress on our talks. But we've also been pretty clear with the Russian side for weeks now, going back six or seven weeks. We've been communicating to the Russian side that this effort was being undertaken. That we anticipated that when all was said and done, it would have close to 80 cosponsors in the Senate… So I think that's just coming to fruition now."

Background:

In early May, Republican Lindsey Graham, one of Donald Trump’s key allies in the US Senate, claimed that over 70 of his colleagues are ready to vote for new "bone-crushing" sanctions against Russia and huge tariffs on countries that assist Moscow.

On 16 May, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the latest actions of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin demonstrate his unwillingness to pursue peace, and therefore sanctions against him must be tightened.

On 16 May, for the first time in over three years, direct talks were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

The media also reported that the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that US representatives not be present at the talks with the Ukrainian side and put forward demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what was previously discussed.

