Kremlin says there are no deadlines for preparing memorandum with Ukraine and "there cannot be any"

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 20 May 2025, 02:42
Kremlin says there are no deadlines for preparing memorandum with Ukraine and there cannot be any
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has made several statements following the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, mentioning in particular a "memorandum" with Ukraine concerning a ceasefire, adding that there are no deadlines for its preparation and "there cannot be any".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Peskov

Details: In his statements, Peskov noted that "no specific decision has yet been made about the location where contacts between Russia and Ukraine will continue".

He also mentioned the "memorandum" with Ukraine concerning a ceasefire, which Putin had referred to earlier.

Meanwhile, Peskov noted that "there are no specific deadlines for the preparation of the memorandum".

Quote: "There are no deadlines and there cannot be any. Of course, everyone wants to do this as quickly as possible, but clearly, the devil is in the details."

Details: Peskov once again did not ignore the topic of the "root causes" of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Quote: "Everyone is interested in the quickest possible settlement regarding Ukraine, and Russia is interested in dealing with the root causes of the conflict."

Previously: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is considering hosting an international meeting attended by delegations from Russia, the US, the EU and the UK.

Background: 

  • On 19 May, Trump had a call with Putin, after which he announced that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start ceasefire talks.
  • Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. The Russian ruler also said that contact had been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.
  • Earlier, the media learned that before the call with the Kremlin leader, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for "several minutes".

