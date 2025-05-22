EU market remains open to Ukrainian goods, says Ukraine's minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Justice Minister, has stated that the European market remains open to Ukrainian goods and that there are currently no plans to suspend the EU-Ukraine free trade regime.

Source: Stefanishyna in a comment to European Pravda following her visit to Brussels

Details: Stefanishyna said that during the visit, a substantive dialogue began on finding a long-term solution in the field of trade.

As reported earlier, on 22 May the European Commission adopted a list of transitional measures regarding Ukrainian exports to the EU. These will come into force on 6 June 2025, once the current autonomous trade measures for Ukraine – known as the "trade visa-free regime" – expire.

Stefanishyna explained that this is an interim solution which will help avoid the worst-case scenario and achieve a sustainable resolution within the framework of the EU-Ukraine free trade agreement.

Quote: "There is no talk of suspending free trade: the EU market remains open to Ukrainian goods. We have agreed to work quickly and constructively towards a long-term solution."

More details: Stefanishyna noted that the EU understands how critical it is for Ukraine, during wartime, to have predictable and transparent trade conditions and the importance of agricultural exports for the country's economic stability.

"There is clear political will to find a balanced solution by the end of July 2025," she stated.

Background:

As European Pravda reported back in late April, the European Commission does not plan to extend the "trade visa-free regime", which remains in effect until 5 June. However, it will ensure a smooth transition to a new scheme, under which all trade liberalisation terms will be enshrined in the EU-Ukraine free trade agreement.

It is worth noting that the European Parliament has voted to introduce a preferential regime for the export of steel and iron from Ukraine starting from 6 June 2025.

