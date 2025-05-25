All Sections
Trump administration finally responds to large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 May 2025, 19:58
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, is the first official in the current US administration to comment on Russia’s recent large-scale airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and villages.

Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg posted a photo of Kyiv in flames and stated that such attacks constitute a "clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols".

Quote: "This is Kyiv. The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect innocents." 

More details: Kellogg pointed out that Russia’s latest strikes only underline the need for a ceasefire between the parties. 

"These attacks are shameful. Stop the killing. Ceasefire now," he added.

Background:

  • Meanwhile, Republican Representative Don Bacon has proposed a different approach in response to Russia’s weekend strikes. He said the US and its allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth, impose maximum sanctions on Russia and confiscate US$300 billion in Russian assets held abroad.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the international community, particularly the US, to speak out and increase pressure on the Kremlin.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

