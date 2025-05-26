Russia destroys house and damages garages and vehicles in overnight attack on Odesa Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

The Russians have attacked Odesa Oblast, destroying a residential building and damaging the roofs of others, as well as garages and vehicles.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "During the night, fires and destruction of houses occurred due to enemy drone strikes. In the impact zones in Odesa district, a residential building measuring 100 square metres was destroyed, followed by a fire, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters."

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: In addition, the roofs of residential buildings, an outbuilding, two garages, three passenger cars, a fence and a gas pipeline were damaged, although no fire ensued.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

At another address, two garages were destroyed, followed by a fire, a vehicle was destroyed and a residential house was damaged.

"There were no casualties or injuries," the State Emergency Service reported.

Background: On the night of 26 May, Russia launched missile strikes from strategic aircraft over Ukrainian territory. Drones were also used in the attack.

