All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia destroys house and damages garages and vehicles in overnight attack on Odesa Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 May 2025, 08:30
Russia destroys house and damages garages and vehicles in overnight attack on Odesa Oblast – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

The Russians have attacked Odesa Oblast, destroying a residential building and damaging the roofs of others, as well as garages and vehicles.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "During the night, fires and destruction of houses occurred due to enemy drone strikes. In the impact zones in Odesa district, a residential building measuring 100 square metres was destroyed, followed by a fire, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: In addition, the roofs of residential buildings, an outbuilding, two garages, three passenger cars, a fence and a gas pipeline were damaged, although no fire ensued.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service

At another address, two garages were destroyed, followed by a fire, a vehicle was destroyed and a residential house was damaged.

"There were no casualties or injuries," the State Emergency Service reported.

Background: On the night of 26 May, Russia launched missile strikes from strategic aircraft over Ukrainian territory. Drones were also used in the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa Oblastdronesmissile strikefire
Advertisement:
Another record drone attack by Russia: Ukrainian air defence neutralised 288 UAVs and destroyed 9 cruise missiles
Trump: Putin wants all of Ukraine, he has gone absolutely crazy
updatedMoscow airports close following reports of drone attack
Civilians held by Russia for eight years not included in recent prisoner swap
Ukraine's Azov Brigade soldiers left out of large-scale prisoner swap, its commander says
Largest ever Russian attack on Ukraine kills 12 and injures over 60 people
All News
Odesa Oblast
Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast overnight
Woman dies in hospital after being injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast
Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast leaves three injured and houses damaged as fires rage – photos
RECENT NEWS
12:15
Organisers looking for ways to include Zelenskyy in NATO summit programme
11:03
Another record drone attack by Russia: Ukrainian air defence neutralised 288 UAVs and destroyed 9 cruise missiles
10:38
EU to decide on next steps regarding temporary protection for Ukrainians in June, Euractiv reports
10:19
There are no nuclear weapons or Oreshnik intercontinental ballistic missiles in Belarus, Ukrainian intelligence says
10:04
Defence plants under large-scale UAV attack in Russia – photo, video
09:19
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts: no casualties, but houses, farm buildings and cars damaged – photos
09:15
Finland's Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador in response to Russian aircraft's violation of Finnish airspace
08:30
Russia destroys house and damages garages and vehicles in overnight attack on Odesa Oblast – photos
08:21
Ukraine's General Staff reports 180 clashes, including 63 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front
07:48
Russia loses another 1,000 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: