All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania delivers protest note to Russia over war crimes in Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 27 May 2025, 20:22
Lithuania delivers protest note to Russia over war crimes in Ukraine
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. Photo: Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter)

Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry has summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy to deliver a note of protest regarding the war crimes being committed by Russia against Ukraine.

Source: Lithuanian Foreign Ministry in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 27 May, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned the representative of the Russian Embassy and handed over a note of protest concerning the ongoing war crimes being committed by the Russian Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

"Lithuania strongly condemns the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war and the intensified attacks on Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasised that civilians, particularly children, are killed and seriously injured as a result of these attacks, and civilian infrastructure is destroyed.

"Lithuania reiterates that such actions are war crimes, they have no statute of limitations, and those responsible will eventually face justice," the ministry stated.

Lithuania also noted that Russia’s refusal to declare even a 30-day ceasefire demonstrates its aggressive intent to continue the war it has unleashed and is effectively a rejection of international efforts to stop the killing of Ukrainian civilians.

"Lithuania will continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from the aggressor," the Foreign Ministry affirmed.

Background: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that on the night of 23-24 May, Russian forces launched 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones on Ukraine.

The following night, on 24-25 May, Russia attempted to strike Ukraine with 367 aerial assets, including ballistic, cruise and air-to-surface missiles and drones. And on the night of 25-26 May, Russia deployed 364 aerial weapons, including cruise missiles and attack drones.

Regarding the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported on 24 May that the number of executions of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian forces on the battlefield is increasing, with over 150 such cases recorded to date.

Background: On 25 May, US President Donald Trump condemned Russia's latest attack on Ukraine and said he is considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia. On 27 May, he stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LithuaniaRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Russia plans to restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite risks, Greenpeace warns
Trump's team receives Ukraine's peace deal terms and awaits Moscow's conditions
Restrictions on striking deep into Russia lifted for Ukraine several months ago – German chancellor
Zelenskyy may be invited to different forum instead of NATO summit, NYT says
Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after meeting Putin, Reuters reports
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
All News
Lithuania
Lithuanian foreign minister urges strong response to Russia's overnight strike on Ukraine
Former Lithuanian foreign minister tweets sarcastic reminder that Ukraine was promised Taurus missiles and anti-Russian sanctions
Lithuania urges EU to impose sanctions that truly hurt Russia
RECENT NEWS
20:36
Kyiv denies Russian claim of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's helicopter
20:22
Lithuania delivers protest note to Russia over war crimes in Ukraine
20:19
Russia plans to restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite risks, Greenpeace warns
19:14
Russia's energy exports to EU outstrip EU military aid to Ukraine – Bild
19:07
Ukrainian widow gives birth to son conceived through IVF after husband's death at front
18:57
Trump says Putin is "playing with fire"
18:43
Dutch intelligence links Russia to 2024 cyberattacks on police and allies
18:01
UK intelligence reveals that Russian General Surovikin has been found in Algeria
17:50
Reuters: Russian ice hockey team excluded from 2026 Olympics – IOC
17:33
Next Ukraine-Russia meeting may take place in Geneva, says Trump's envoy Kellogg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: