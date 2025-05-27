Lithuania delivers protest note to Russia over war crimes in Ukraine

Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry has summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy to deliver a note of protest regarding the war crimes being committed by Russia against Ukraine.

Source: Lithuanian Foreign Ministry in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 27 May, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned the representative of the Russian Embassy and handed over a note of protest concerning the ongoing war crimes being committed by the Russian Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

"Lithuania strongly condemns the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war and the intensified attacks on Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasised that civilians, particularly children, are killed and seriously injured as a result of these attacks, and civilian infrastructure is destroyed.

"Lithuania reiterates that such actions are war crimes, they have no statute of limitations, and those responsible will eventually face justice," the ministry stated.

Lithuania also noted that Russia’s refusal to declare even a 30-day ceasefire demonstrates its aggressive intent to continue the war it has unleashed and is effectively a rejection of international efforts to stop the killing of Ukrainian civilians.

"Lithuania will continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from the aggressor," the Foreign Ministry affirmed.

Background: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that on the night of 23-24 May, Russian forces launched 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones on Ukraine.

The following night, on 24-25 May, Russia attempted to strike Ukraine with 367 aerial assets, including ballistic, cruise and air-to-surface missiles and drones. And on the night of 25-26 May, Russia deployed 364 aerial weapons, including cruise missiles and attack drones.

Regarding the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported on 24 May that the number of executions of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian forces on the battlefield is increasing, with over 150 such cases recorded to date.

Background: On 25 May, US President Donald Trump condemned Russia's latest attack on Ukraine and said he is considering imposing additional sanctions against Russia. On 27 May, he stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!