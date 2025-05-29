Russian FSB kidnaps Ukrainian in occupied Crimea

Ukrainian citizen Serhii Hrishchenkov has disappeared in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol (Crimea). He was detained and taken away in an unknown direction by people who identified themselves as Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner

Details: Lubinets said that he was contacted by Hrishchenkov’s daughter. The detention took place on the night of 6-7 May, and there is still no information about Hrishchenkov's fate or whereabouts.

Quote: "These are not isolated cases on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula, where people are basically being kidnapped by unknown individuals posing as employees of the Russian Federal Security Service."

Serhii Hrishchenkov. Photo: Lubinets

Details: Lubinets stressed that such actions are a gross violation of international law, in particular the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights:

Articles 9.2, 9.4 and 14.2 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights;

Articles 5.2 and 5.3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

These documents guarantee detainees and their families the right to receive information about the grounds for detention, their legal status and place of detention.

Dmytro Lubinets has already appealed to Tatyana Moskalkova, Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation, demanding that she provide objective information about Hrishchenko's status and whereabouts.

Quote: "This case involving a Ukrainian citizen once again demonstrates the inability of the occupation administration to ensure the implementation of international civil and political rights for residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea. Cynicism and human rights violations have become commonplace for thousands of Ukrainian citizens!"

Background: On 18 May, the Mejlis (parliament) of the Crimean Tatar People stated that Russia's current policy in occupied Crimea is a direct continuation of Soviet genocidal practices.

