"The most inadequate actor in the world": Zelenskyy again reprimands Russia for absence of "memorandum"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that Russia has still not provided the so-called "memorandum" on a ceasefire, which is supposed to be the main topic of the next round of peace talks in Türkiye.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Currently, to be honest, neither we in Ukraine nor Türkiye, as the host country, have any information about Russia's so-called 'memorandum'. For some reason, the Russians are concealing this document. Frankly speaking, this is an absolutely bizarre position. There is no understanding of the format.

Apparently, they in Moscow have completely lost the habit of diplomacy. They keep doing things to prove that they are the most inadequate actor in the world. But that is precisely what convinces everyone that new pressure is needed – pressure on Russia."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that he has a phone conversation scheduled with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday evening.

Quote: "We are trying to add real substance to a potential meeting. Not a single day must be lost, because every day that Russia undermines diplomacy costs human lives."

Background:

Prior to this, Zelenskyy suggested that the next round of Istanbul talks proposed by Russia may produce no results due to Moscow's inaction.

Meanwhile, Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, said that Ukraine is ready for the next round of negotiations with Russia, but it is still waiting for Moscow’s promised ceasefire "memorandum".

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov gave a document to the Russian Federation that reflects the Ukrainian position and is waiting for their "memorandum" in response.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the ceasefire conditions Russia intends to propose in its "memorandum", saying that this should be discussed privately.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated that Russia's unwillingness to formally submit its "memorandum" for peace negotiations likely indicates it contains unrealistic demands and is an attempt to delay the peace process.

