Russia comes under drone attack: explosions heard in city where Shahed drones are assembled – video

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 June 2025, 07:32
Smoke columns in the sky over Nizhnekamsk, where explosions were heard due to a drone attack. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

The Russian authorities have claimed that Russia came under a large-scale drone attack on the night of 9-10 June. Explosions have been heard in the settlements of Nizhnekamsk and Yelabuga, where Shahed UAVs are assembled.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Astra Telegram channel

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that "102 Ukrainian UAVs" had been destroyed over several Russian oblasts overnight.

It was reported that 46 drones had been allegedly downed over Bryansk Oblast, 20 over Belgorod Oblast, nine over Voronezh Oblast, four each over Kaluga Oblast and the Republic of Tatarstan, three over Moscow Oblast, two each over Leningrad, Oryol and Kursk oblasts and one over Smolensk Oblast. Nine UAVs were downed over temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Astra Telegram channel, citing local residents, reported that explosions had been heard in Nizhnekamsk and Yelabuga, Tatarstan. Ten kilometres from Yelabuga is the Alabuga special economic zone, which hosts a plant producing Shahed drones.

The Federal Air Transport Agency reported that flight restrictions had been introduced for arrivals and departures at the Nizhnekamsk airport, at Pulkovo in St Petersburg and at all airports in Moscow.

Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk are located 1,500 km from the Ukrainian border.

Background: 

  • Since April 2024, the Alabuga special economic zone has been attacked by drones multiple times.
  • The most recent attack took place in April 2025.

Advertisement:
