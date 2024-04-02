All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Large Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery and Shahed drone-assembling facility in Tatarstan – photo, video

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 2 April 2024, 09:05
Large Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery and Shahed drone-assembling facility in Tatarstan – photo, video
Attack on the oil refinery in Russia's Nizhnekamsk. Photo: The Moscow Time on Telegram

The authorities of the Russian Federation's Tatarstan Republic have reported a drone attack on companies in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, which resulted in an explosion and injured people. Earlier, it was reported that Shaheds were being assembled in Yelabuga. Ukrainska Pravda sources in the intelligence have indicated that the attack was carried out by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), which deployed large aeroplane-like drones. 

Source: Tatarstan authorities; Russian media; Russian Telegram channels; sources of Ukrainska Pravda in DIU

Quote from Tatarstan authorities: "This morning, premises belonging to Tatarstan companies in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk were attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles. There was no serious damage, and the technological processes of the companies were not disrupted. Unfortunately, there are casualties in Yelabuga as a result of the damage to the premises. All necessary assistance is being provided to them."

Advertisement:
 
screenshot from google.maps

Details: All services are reportedly on high alert.

A video of one of the strikes was posted on Russian Telegram channels. 

The video shows a drone crashing into a building, resulting in a large explosion, with people in the foreground falling to the ground in fright. 

The Baza Telegram channel reported that five people had been injured.

 
Photo: Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet, on Telegram

In Yelabuga, a complex of hostels built for employees in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and students of the local college Alabuga Polytech was reportedly damaged in 2022.

 
photo: The moskow time on Telegram 

The Russian media also reported that a drone attacked an oil refinery complex in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan.

The attack targeted the TANECO plant, resulting in a fire. It is reported that the fire was allegedly quickly extinguished. Baza Telegram channel writes that three people were injured.

Ukrainska Pravda source said that Defence Intelligence of Ukraine was behind the attack on Yelabuga.  

UP sources in the security forces say that the attack on an oil refinery was jointly carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine and the intelligence.

Why this is important: In the summer of 2023, it was reported that several hundred students at Alabuga Polytechnic College in Tatarstan were involved in the assembly of Iranian Shahed drones.

The White House released a satellite image in June 2023 that showed the construction of a plant in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan to produce Iranian kamikaze drones which Russia is using to destroy civilian infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

US intelligence stated that the drone factory was being built in the so-called Alabuga Special Economic Zone, hundreds of kilometres east of Moscow. Preparatory construction work was captured on a satellite image taken in April 2023. 

 
photo: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

The layout of roads and buildings on the satellite image is very similar to the Alabuga Polytech site that was attacked by drones on 2 April. 

 
screenshot from google.maps

Yelabuga is located 1,500 km from the Ukrainian border. Recently, Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, said that Ukraine had drones that could fly over 1,000 kilometres.

Read more: "The burning shall continue": What lies behind Ukraine's attacks on Russia's oil refineries, and how have they impacted the Kremlin?

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadronesexplosion
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Russia
Identities of actors in Russian video aimed at undermining mobilisation in Ukraine revealed – photo
Russia loses 780 soldiers and 30 artillery systems
Russians make video with professional actors to undermine mobilisation in Ukraine – ISW
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: