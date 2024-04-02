Large Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery and Shahed drone-assembling facility in Tatarstan – photo, video

Attack on the oil refinery in Russia's Nizhnekamsk. Photo: The Moscow Time on Telegram

The authorities of the Russian Federation's Tatarstan Republic have reported a drone attack on companies in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, which resulted in an explosion and injured people. Earlier, it was reported that Shaheds were being assembled in Yelabuga. Ukrainska Pravda sources in the intelligence have indicated that the attack was carried out by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), which deployed large aeroplane-like drones.

Source: Tatarstan authorities; Russian media; Russian Telegram channels; sources of Ukrainska Pravda in DIU

Quote from Tatarstan authorities: "This morning, premises belonging to Tatarstan companies in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk were attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles. There was no serious damage, and the technological processes of the companies were not disrupted. Unfortunately, there are casualties in Yelabuga as a result of the damage to the premises. All necessary assistance is being provided to them."

screenshot from google.maps

Details: All services are reportedly on high alert.

A video of one of the strikes was posted on Russian Telegram channels.

Дрони атакували підприємства в Єлабузі в Татарстані, раніше повідомлялося, що там збирають "Шахеди". Відео з російських Telegram-каналів pic.twitter.com/V0UW7CPF9e — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) April 2, 2024

The video shows a drone crashing into a building, resulting in a large explosion, with people in the foreground falling to the ground in fright.

Ще одне відео удару безпілотника по підприємству у Єлабузі (Татарстан, РФ). Влітку повідомлялося, що саме в Єлабузі сотні студентів місцевого коледжу збирають "Шахеди". Відео з російського Telegram-каналу База pic.twitter.com/DpSUA4BvJb — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) April 2, 2024

The Baza Telegram channel reported that five people had been injured.

Photo: Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet, on Telegram

In Yelabuga, a complex of hostels built for employees in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and students of the local college Alabuga Polytech was reportedly damaged in 2022.

photo: The moskow time on Telegram

The Russian media also reported that a drone attacked an oil refinery complex in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan.

The attack targeted the TANECO plant, resulting in a fire. It is reported that the fire was allegedly quickly extinguished. Baza Telegram channel writes that three people were injured.

Ukrainska Pravda source said that Defence Intelligence of Ukraine was behind the attack on Yelabuga.

UP sources in the security forces say that the attack on an oil refinery was jointly carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine and the intelligence.

Why this is important: In the summer of 2023, it was reported that several hundred students at Alabuga Polytechnic College in Tatarstan were involved in the assembly of Iranian Shahed drones.

The White House released a satellite image in June 2023 that showed the construction of a plant in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan to produce Iranian kamikaze drones which Russia is using to destroy civilian infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

US intelligence stated that the drone factory was being built in the so-called Alabuga Special Economic Zone, hundreds of kilometres east of Moscow. Preparatory construction work was captured on a satellite image taken in April 2023.

photo: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

The layout of roads and buildings on the satellite image is very similar to the Alabuga Polytech site that was attacked by drones on 2 April.

screenshot from google.maps

Yelabuga is located 1,500 km from the Ukrainian border. Recently, Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, said that Ukraine had drones that could fly over 1,000 kilometres.

This news has been updated since publication.

