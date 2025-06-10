All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia seeks to test NATO resolve and expand war beyond Ukraine, German intelligence reports

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 10 June 2025, 09:43
Russia seeks to test NATO resolve and expand war beyond Ukraine, German intelligence reports
A soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

Bruno Kahl, President of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND), has stated that Russia intends to test NATO by gradually pushing the conflict beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kahl noted that his agency possesses clear intelligence suggesting that Russian officials no longer view NATO’s collective defence commitments as practically binding.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are quite certain, and we have intelligence showing it, that Ukraine is only a step on the journey westwards."

Details: However, Kahl emphasised that this does not mean Germany expects Russian tank armies to head westwards. "But we see that NATO's collective defence promise is to be tested," he added.

Without revealing the sources of intelligence, Kahl explained that Russian officials are considering confrontations short of full-scale war to probe whether the United States would indeed fulfil its mutual defence obligations under Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

Read also: European Defence Commissioner: "An attack on an EU and NATO member is a very real threat"

"They don't need to dispatch armies of tanks for that. It's enough to send little green men to Estonia to protect supposedly oppressed Russian minorities," he said, referring to Russia’s 2014 occupation of Crimea.

Kahl also stated that his conversations with his US counterparts convinced him they take the Russian threat seriously.

"They take it as seriously as us, thank God," he concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier, EU Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius echoed Western intelligence assessments that a Russian attack on European Union states could occur within the next few years.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has also stated that Russia is building up its military capabilities and could be ready to use force against NATO countries within five years.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyNATORusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
Russia bombards Ukraine with 7 missiles and 315 drones overnight: 284 targets downed, 11 hits reported
Ukrainian boxer Usyk invites Trump to Ukraine to try to live under Russian bombing
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
All News
Germany
Germany calls for rapid expansion of shelter network amid Russian threat
Operation Spider's Web: Germany estimates that Ukraine damaged 10% of Russian strategic aircraft
Germany and US must exert more pressure on Russia, says Merz after meeting with Trump
RECENT NEWS
12:59
European Commission to present 18th package of sanctions against Russia on 10 June
12:49
Ukraine mobilises 27,000 people monthly, Russia 40,000–50,000, says Zelenskyy
12:28
Ukrainian Air Force release footage showing drones, downed in Odesa Oblast, fall into sea
12:23
Russian attack damages UNESCO's Saint Sophia Cathedral and Odesa Film Studio – photos
12:10
Ukrainians open to limited territorial concessions for peace – poll
11:58
Kyiv attacked by Russian drones carrying shrapnel
11:52
Russian attack damages building near EU delegation in Kyiv – photo
11:25
Russia to help North Korea establish production of Shahed drones – Ukraine's intelligence chief
11:14
Russia bombards Donetsk Oblast 27 times in 24 hours, killing three and injuring eight people – photos
10:57
Large fire breaks out in Kyiv Oblast as Russian attack ignites industrial facility – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: