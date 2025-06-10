All Sections
Kyiv attacked by Russian drones carrying shrapnel

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 June 2025, 11:58
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

Russian forces used Shahed-type drones equipped with shrapnel warheads designed to inflict maximum damage on people and property to attack Kyiv on the night of 9-10 June.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Responding to queries, a journalist stated that, according to a 24/7 newscast correspondent, Kyiv residents discovered metal balls and other such objects in areas where debris from Russian drones had fallen. She questioned how frequently Russian troops arm Shahed-type drones with such materials and how dangerous they are.

Quote: "The warhead of both missiles and Shahed-type drones can have different equipment. It can be thermobaric or high-explosive fragmentation ammunition, as well as shrapnel, in order to strike as large an area as possible. Not only equipment and cars can suffer from this, but also people.

Therefore, with such attacks, all services urge citizens not to stand at windows or on the street, because the scattering of those elements poses a deadly threat to the lives of citizens."

Background:

  • Four people were injured following a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 9-10 June. In addition, residential buildings, a business centre, warehouses and a railway were damaged, cars were destroyed, and about 10 fires broke out  – some of which are still being extinguished.
  • Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 322 aerial attack assets since the evening of 9 June, 284 of which were successfully intercepted.

Shahed dronedronesKyiv
