Germany's spy chief: Russians support Putin and his war

Ivanna Kostina, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 10 June 2025, 18:27
Bruno Kahl. Photo: Getty Images

Bruno Kahl, President of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND), is convinced that the population of Russia largely supports their leader Vladimir Putin and his war against Ukraine.

Source: Kahl in the Table Today podcast, as reported by European Pravda, citing German newspaper Handelsblatt

Details: For a long time in the West, the idea was quite popular that Russia’s war against Ukraine was "Putin’s war" and that the Russian people did not really support it.

"We have the impression that the entire Russian people are ready to follow Putin, that this war is necessary, and that evil NATO is the aggressor," Kahl said.

"And that the war and, so to speak, the liquidation of this unjust regime in Ukraine are worthy of honour and glory for Russia," he added.

Kahl believes that unwavering support for Putin is explained by the fact that the Kremlin leader controls the entire propaganda apparatus. 

This allows him to "manipulate the entire country, from west to east, in this direction". Although "within the circles of power and politics, there are somewhat different opinions about whether this or that move in the war is sensible or less sensible," Kahl emphasised, saying "there is no opposition that would in any way stand in Putin’s way".

Background:

  • Kahl also believes that Russia intends to test NATO’s resolve, in particular by expanding its confrontation with the West beyond Ukraine.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia is building up its military potential and will be ready to use military force against NATO states within five years.

