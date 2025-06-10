Firefighting operation ongoing in Kyiv after overnight Russian attack – video, photos

Firefighters in Kyiv have completed the main phase of the response to a Russian attack that occurred on the night of 10-11 June, though efforts to extinguish a blaze in the city’s Obolonskyi district are still ongoing.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Details: SES reported that it had completed most of the emergency work following the attack, adding that all fires had been extinguished except for one at a warehouse facility in the Obolonskyi district, where 29 firefighters and eight appliances are still working.

Advertisement:

One person was killed and four were injured in the attack. Damage was reported in seven districts of the capital.

Over 440 firefighters and 100 appliances have been deployed.

До робіт залучили понад 440 рятувальників і 100 одиниць техніки.

Firefighters in Kyiv Photo: SES

Firefighters in Kyiv Photo: SES

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia had launched 315 attack UAVs (Shahed-type and decoy drones), two KN-23 ballistic missiles and five Iskander-K cruise missiles overnight. Kyiv was the primary target.

Ukrainian air defences shot down all the missiles and 213 drones, while another 64 UAVs either disappeared from radar or were jammed. Strikes from Russian aerial weapons were recorded at 11 sites, with debris falling in 16 locations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!