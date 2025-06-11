All Sections
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, latest reports show

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 June 2025, 09:35
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Another person has died after suffering injuries in a Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of 10-11 June, bringing the death toll from the bombardment to three.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The death toll from the nighttime attack on Kharkiv has increased. A 65-year-old man, who was hospitalised in a critical condition with severe, extensive burns, has just died in the burn intensive care unit."

Details: Syniehubov also reported that the number of people injured in Kharkiv has risen to 60, including 9 children aged between 2 and 15.

Background: On the night of 10-11 June, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with 17 Shahed loitering munitions. The large-scale attack on Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts killed two people and damaged residential buildings, trolleybuses, playgrounds and business premises.

